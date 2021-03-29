Advertisement

Canadian panel recommends AstraZeneca vaccine pause for people younger than 55

By ROB GILLIES
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending a pause on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations for people younger than 55 for safety reasons, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person confirmed the recommendation on condition on anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly before the announcement. It remains a recommendation and it is up to each of Canada’s provinces to decide to follow it or not.

It was not immediately clear why that is being recommended but several European countries that had suspended using the vaccine over concerns it could cause blood clots have resumed administering it after the EU’s drug regulator said the vaccine was safe.

Canada is expected to receive 1.5 million does of AstraZeneca from the U.S. this week.

The vaccine is used widely in Britain, across the European continent and in other countries, but its rollout was troubled by inconsistent study reports about its effectiveness, and then more recently a scare about clots that had some countries temporarily pausing inoculations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Wisconsin health officials report no COVID-19 deaths for second time in seven days
Coronavirus generic
1 in 6 Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19; deaths fall to average 3 a day
A shooting was reported.
Fond du Lac man seriously hurt in shooting outside a bar
A family from Berlin, Wisconsin was involved in a serious accident near Oak Creek on March 13...
Fundraiser held for Berlin family involved in serious highway accident
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
Alabama sheriff seeks vandals who dug up grave from 1882
Father of Boulder officer killed in supermarket mass shooting speaks about his son's heroism.
Funeral Mass celebrated Monday for slain Colorado officer
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden announces expanded vaccine access; CDC director feels ‘impending doom’ amid new coronavirus spike
Father of Boulder officer killed in supermarket mass shooting speaks about his son's heroism.
Father of Boulder officer speak of son's heroism
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study