Award-winning Preble choir and musical director passes away at 40

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Preble High School’s choir and musical director Sara Holub has passed away. An obituary for Holub says she died of natural causes on March 26. She was 40.

Holub directed award-winning musicals and was honored as Outstanding Young Choral Director for the State of Wisconsin.

“Jeopardy!” viewers will remember Holub from her 2017 appearances in the Teachers Tournament. She made it to the semifinals.

In memory of Sara Holub On March 26, 2021, Sara Jean Holub passed away from natural causes at the age of 40. She was... Posted by Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home on Monday, March 29, 2021

Holub was also an award-winning marksman. She won the Women’s National Championship in the 2020 Civilian Marksmanship Program Home Range Series.

Holub was a board member of the Wisconsin Firearm Owners organization and involved with Junior Service Rifle Team.

“Sara did much more for all of us and we will never be able to be replaced. She is truly one of the great ones. She will truly be missed,” reads a post on the Wisconsin Firearm Owners Facebook page.

Yesterday evening we lost a great person, Sara Holub. Sara was one to excel at whatever she set her mind to. Sara and... Posted by Wisconsin Firearm Owners on Friday, March 26, 2021

A visitation will be held Saturday, April 3 at Fox Valley Lutheran High School Auditorium. It starts at 10 a.m. A memorial service is at noon.

The obituary published by Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home states a memorial fund will be set up for music education and faith-related causes.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.