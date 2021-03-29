Appleton North golfer to compete in Masters’ Drive, Putt & Chip National Finals

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A little over a year ago, WBAY-TV spoke to AJ Powell, then a freshman golfer at Appleton North on her way to the 2020 Drive, Chip, Putt National Finals.

The day we interviewed her, the world shut down because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Powell’s chance to go to Augusta National was cancelled like so many other things.

Now a year later, AJ Powell finally has a chance at the 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt national finals.

“For preparation for this year, it’s mostly been a lot of indoor work. We set up a full indoor thing. It’s right there,” Powell said. “It’s kind of messy, but it works. So basically, I wake up, I do school, I practice on that and rinse and repeat. I’ve been doing that every day for a couple months to prepare.”

it’s clear Powell’s passion for golf runs deep. In fact, her love for the sport came from the challenge itself. So in 2020, when it was cancelled...It was a tough reality to face.

“I had practiced so much to get to the point where I qualified for Augusta and I practiced a bunch to be prepared for it,” Powell said. “Then for it to be cancelled. I get it, I’m glad they did to try and protect everyone but I’m glad we have an opportunity this year.”

But’s it not all doom and gloom. In the Covid year, Powell believes her game has managed to get better.

“I really think I have improved especially with my overall hitting. Last year before Covid, getting ready for last years chip and putt, I practiced like I definitely did but with in person gloom and doing other stuff. I practiced maybe not as much as I should have and not as much as I have been,” Powell said.

Practice makes perfect and Powell is looking to win big in Augusta. However, this time around. She has a little bit more gratitude for the opportunity.

“I’m in the oldest age group and I think it’s really cool how we are all coming a year older, we’ve all improved our skills,” Powell said. “I’m still really excited. Of course, I want to win. Just being able to go especially during these circumstances and the fact they are putting this together for us even though it is really difficult, I’m just grateful and excited.”

The 2021 Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals will take place on Sunday, April 4. The event will be broadcasted live on the Golf Channel.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.