Appleton Downtown Inc. hopes to bring some events back in 2021

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Downtown Inc. wants to focus on the future after taking stock of 2020 during its annual review.

“We were somewhat surprised that downtown really kept moving things forward and that took all of us working together - the business owners, the City of Appleton, our organization,” said Appleton Downtown Executive Director Jennifer Stephany. “All of us moving this momentum and not losing sight of the light at the end of the tunnel, that we’re going to have an opportunity to all come back together.”

She’s hopeful that, later this year, they’ll have that chance.

“We saw early on when we hosted the avenue of ice that people are ready to come out if they can find a safe way to do that,” said Stephany.

Stephany says one event they are looking to bring back includes the farmers market, with plans to start in June for a full season this year. She believes it will also incorporate many of the safety measures that were incorporated last year.

“We’re also looking, hopefully, to bring back some live music and it’s all contingent on the health of our community and the level of vaccination of the community,” said Stephany.

That includes the Heid Music Summer Concert Series which would start in July if those contingencies allow.

Stephany says they’re also working side by side with Mile of Music.

“How they put their plans together, they still have their sights set on August 5th through the 8th, but they are still deep in planning and 100 percent contingent on the health of the community as well,” said Stephany.

Appleton Downtown also knows the Chamber of Commerce is deep in planning for Oktoberfest, which will also be under the same considerations.

While there are high hopes to bring these events back, Stephany acknowledges there’s still quite a bit of planning to do.

“We’re looking forward to bringing people back together and to come back downtown, but safety is now our number one priority in doing so, and working alongside of our health officials in our community to make sure we’re doing it right,” said Stephany.

She says as plans become more concrete they will share updates through the Appleton Downtown Inc. Facebook page and website.

