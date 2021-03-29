Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Taking out the space trash

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Earth has a trash problem, and we’re not even talking about our landfills or roadside litter. The problem is space debris.

Space debris can be as large as defunct satellites or as small as a tool lost on an astronaut’s spacewalk. Experts estimate there 9,200 tons of space debris.

A week ago, a Japanese company literally launched an ambitious experiment. It will demonstrate whether garbage-collecting satellites can capture defunct satellites and remove them from orbit, clearing the biggest junk out of the way.

Brad Spakowitz shows you how a pair of satellites will work together over the summer to prove this can work, and other options, in 3 Brilliant Minutes.

