Wisconsin health officials report no COVID-19 deaths for second time in seven days

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – As the state reports no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for the second time in seven days, the latest numbers show Wisconsin is likely to hit a vaccination milestone on Monday.

As of Sunday, the Department of Health Services (DHS) says 995,419 Wisconsin residents (17.1% of the state’s population) have completed their vaccinations, an increase of 17,003 since Saturday.

The state is averaging 22,560 residents getting fully vaccinated every day over the past 7 days, which means Wisconsin will likely reach the 1 million fully vaccinated milestone Monday or at the latest, on Tuesday. Data shows there is typically a drop in vaccinations during the weekend.

So far, health officials say 1,699,837 Wisconsin residents had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, nearly 25,000 (24,955) more people than reported Saturday. That figure represents 29.2% of the state’s population.

On average, 32,734 Wisconsin residents get one vaccine per day.

The 7-day average for all COVID-19 vaccinations, including residents and non-residents, is currently at 51,205. Vaccinators reported an increase of 41,765 doses administered since Saturday.

Vaccination numbers for Northeast Wisconsin counties appear later in this article.

Here’s a look at who’s received at least one dose, by age group - approximations and percentages:

16-17: 4 out of 100 (4.1%)

18-24: 1 out of 7 (14.7%)

25-34: 1 out of 5 (22.0%)

35-44: 1 out of 4 (27.6%)

45-54: 1 out of 4 (28.3%)

55-64: 1 out of 3 (35.3%)

65+: 3 out of 4 (74.8%)

CASES AND DEATHS

No new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Sunday by the DHS, leaving Wisconsin’s 7-day average held steady at 3 deaths per day for the second day in a row Sunday. As previously reported, that is the lowest average since July. As of Sunday, the state’s death rate has held steady at 1.15% for nearly three weeks.

According to the state, new cases were identified in 49 counties, and two counties had case counts revised. The 7-day average for new cases ticked up for a fifth day and is now at 474. Testing identified 428 coronavirus cases across the state. Positive tests made up 10.92% of the 3,920 results received from people being tested for the first time or testing positive.

The positivity rate looking at all tests, including people tested multiple times, has a 7-day average of 2.7% after two consecutive days of 2.6%.

Hospitalizations were far below the 7-day average. The state is averaging 47 hospitalizations a day, and the DHS reported 30 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24-hour period. The percentage of coronavirus cases resulting in hospitalization rose to 4.8% on Friday.

Since February 5, 2020, the state reports:

575,748 confirmed coronavirus cases

27,433 hospitalizations (4.8% of all cases)

6,598 COVID-19 deaths (1.15%)

562,308 recoveries (97.7% of cases)

6,683 cases still active (1.2%)

SUNDAY’S VACCINATION TOTALS IN NORTHEASTERN WISCONSIN

(Daily cases and deaths by county are listed toward the end of this article. You can also view county numbers on the state DHS website, CLICK HERE.)

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 74,570 (28.2%) 44,961 (17.0%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 13,103 (26.2%) 7,691 (15.4%) Dodge (87,839) 20,656 (23.5%) 12,619 (14.4%) Door (27,668) (NE) 11,316 (40.9%) 6,655 (24.1%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 27,062 (26.2%) 18,018 (17.4%) Forest (9,004) 2,692 (29.9%) 2,066 (22.9%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,113 (25.9%) 888 (20.7%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 5,364 (28.4%) 3,615 (19.1%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 5,174 (25.3%) 3,304 (16.2%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 23,730 (30.0%) 13,853 (17.5%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 10,257 (25.4%) 6,406 (15.9%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,815 (39.8%) 1,272 (27.9%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 10,194 (26.9%) 6,374 (16.8%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50,909 (27.1%) 30,135 (16.0%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 10,070 (24.6%) 5,992 (14.7%) Sheboygan (115,340) 33,112 (28.7%) 17,340 (15.0%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 13,169 (25.8%) 8,344 (16.4%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 5,931 (24.3%) 4,063 (16.6%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 47,632 (27.7%) 29,393 (17.1%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 136,354 (28.8%) 82,441 (17.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 147,993 (26.9%) 90,505 (16.5%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,699,837 (29.2%) 995,419 (17.1%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports Sunday there are 230 COVID-19 patients in the state’s 136 hospitals. That’s 11 more than Saturday. Of these patients, 66 are in intensive care, which is 7 more than 24 hours ago.

The 13 hospitals in the Fox Valley region are treating 15 patients, one fewer than Saturday, with 4 in ICU, a number that held steady during the past 24 hours.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals were caring for 29 COVID-19 patients, with 7 in ICU. That’s one more in ICU and 2 more patients overall compared to Saturday.

The WHA says 346 of the state’s 1,466 ICU beds are available (23.6%). There are 2,509 of all hospital beds -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- open (22.45%).

Fox Valley hospitals have 19 open ICU beds among them (18.26%) and 141 of all types of beds (16.52%).

Northeast region hospitals report 51 ICU beds (24.63%) and 282 of all bed types (29.49%) are available.

These hospital beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. Although we use the terms “open” and “available,” a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,622 cases (+5) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,198 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,512 cases (+4) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,076 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,615 cases (+20) (231 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,325 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,227 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,587 (+1) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,171 cases (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,166 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,169 cases (+4) (56 deaths)

Crawford – 1,677 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,955 (+47) (288 deaths)

Dodge – 11,548 cases (+1) (158 deaths)

Door – 2,512 cases (+7) (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,744 cases (+4) (29 deaths)

Dunn – 4,367 cases (+9) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,221 cases (+4) (105 deaths)

Florence - 430 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,066 cases (103 deaths)

Forest - 935 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,725 cases (+3) (83 deaths)

Green – 3,341 cases (+9) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,536 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,947 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 565 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,580 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,025 cases (+8) (105 deaths)

Juneau - 3,041 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,945 cases (+11) (303 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,317 cases (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,394 cases (+3) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,493 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,942 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,939 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,347 cases (+2) (68 deaths)

Marathon – 13,864 cases (+11) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 3,999 cases (+1) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,325 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 790 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 100,412 (+112) (1,257 deaths)

Monroe – 4,376 cases (+6) (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,315 cases (+1) (49 deaths)

Oneida - 3,495 cases (+5) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,824 cases (+22) (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,832 cases (81 deaths)

Pepin – 816 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,607 cases (+2) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,019 cases (44 deaths)

Portage – 6,538 cases (+1) (66 deaths)

Price – 1,174 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,636 cases (+17) (335 deaths)

Richland - 1,274 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,730 cases (+17) (163 deaths)

Rusk - 1,273 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,465 cases (+10) (44 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,564 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,604 cases (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,228 cases (+8) (133 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,721 cases (+26) (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,802 cases (23 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,449 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,873 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,186 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,010 cases (134 deaths)

Washburn – 1,347 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,042 cases (+11 ) (139 deaths)

Waukesha – 41,855 cases (498 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,762 cases (+14) (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,112 cases (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,428 cases (+2) (186 deaths)

Wood – 6,741 cases (+1) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 284 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 517 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 830 cases (25 deaths)

Delta – 2,757 cases (67 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,176 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 963 cases (21 deaths)

Houghton – 2,256 cases (31 deaths)

Iron – 872 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 124 cases (1 death)

Luce – 137 cases

Mackinac - 312 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,578 cases (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,648 cases (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 375 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 242 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

