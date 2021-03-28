WARMER BUT WINDY MONDAY

Clouds have been rather stubborn across Northeast Wisconsin today, but they will clear out this evening. Breezy winds will let up with speeds less than 10 mph overnight. As the wind weakens, it will also turn from the northwest to out of the south. Lows will fall into the 20s overnight.

Monday brings warmer weather and a stout southerly wind. Highs will top out around 60° with mostly sunny skies. Low humidity and gusts up to 40 mph will lead to a high fire danger... and outdoor burning is discouraged.

A cold front will push through the area Tuesday, so clouds will increase. Spotty rain showers could also develop as highs get into the lower 50s. There may be a touch of wintry mix NORTH. Behind the front, Wednesday will be the coldest day of the upcoming week. Skies will be mostly cloudy and a stray sprinkle or flake would be possible during the day. Highs will stay in the 30s.

We’ll get back into mostly sunny skies Thursday, and temperatures will begin to tick back up. There won’t be much of a warm-up Thursday given AM lows around 20°... highs should rise to near 40°. But, we’re back into the 50s Friday, and highs could be into the 60s next weekend!

Aside from a spotty rain chance Tuesday, the week ahead looks relatively dry and quiet. There will be a number of breezy days in the mix, however... which would cause fires to spread rapidly given the dry, dead brush. It’s best to put any outdoor burning off until the fire danger lessens with weaker winds.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: S 15-25 MPH, GUSTS TO 40 MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with lighter winds. LOW: 27

MONDAY: Breezy, but mild for late-March. Mostly sunny skies. Wind gust to 40 mph. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with spotty rain showers possible. Breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Clearing late. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Still below average, but slightly milder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. HIGH: 62 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Breezy, but mild with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 60

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.