LIGHT SNOW ENDING THIS MORNING, SUNSHINE THIS AFTERNOON...

Light snow transitioned to snow early this morning. This snow will be ending mostly by 9am and skies will begin to clear. Winds will turn breezy with NW gusts to 30 mph. That will keep highs in the lower half of the 40s Sunday afternoon. The wind should settle down at night, and pivot to more of a southerly direction. Lows should dip just below 30° Sunday night.

Monday brings warmer weather - with highs around 60°! Skies should be mostly sunny, but there will be a strong south wind. Low humidity and gusts up to 40 mph will lead to a high fire danger... and outdoor burning is discouraged. A cold front will push through the area Tuesday... so clouds will increase. Spotty rain showers could also develop as highs get into the lower 50s.

Wednesday will likely be the coldest day of the upcoming week, and skies will be at least partly cloudy. Highs will stay in the 30s. We’ll get back into mostly sunny skies Thursday, and temperatures will begin to tick back up. There won’t be much of a warm-up Thursday given AM lows around 20°... highs should rise to near 40°. But, we’re back into the 50s Friday, and highs could be into the 60s to begin next weekend!

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW 20-30 MPH

MONDAY: S 25-35 MPH

TODAY: Light snow ending by late morning. Breezy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Calmer winds. LOW: 27

MONDAY: Breezy, but mild for late-March. Mostly sunny skies. Windy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with spotty rain showers possible early. Breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Cooler with partly cloudy skies. Clearing late. HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Still below average, but slightly milder. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. HIGH: 62

