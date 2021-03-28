Group pushing for Wisconsin to use ranked choice voting for Congressional races

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Following the 2020 election, state legislatures across the country began discussing election reform.

One proposal introduced this past week is gaining attention and bipartisan support in Wisconsin.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, a group called Democracy Fund is now pushing to make Wisconsin’s Congressional primaries non-partisan and establish what would be called Ranked Choice Voting in the general elections.

In this way of voting, people would get to choose their favorite candidate, or rank them in order of preference.

The group has created a video to demonstrate how it would work.

In the video, it explains that all candidates are listed on the same primary ballot. The top five vote getters, regardless of their partisan affiliations, advance to the general election. If no one gets a majority, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who selected that candidate as their first choice now have their second choice counted.

The process would continue until one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes.

The group understands they would need to convince voters and lawmakers that changing how we elect U.S. Senators and Representatives would be worth it.

“I believe if you implement these voting reforms, you could not change a single person. That we send to Washington, but have very different behavior because now they will be free to do things that frankly they know they should be doing anyways,” said Austin Ramirez, CEO of Husco International. “Ultimately it’s about Wisconsin citizens understanding these reforms and saying that’s how we want to choose our representatives that we send to Washington.”

The method would only be applied in Congressional races in Wisconsin, but group members say they would like to eventually see this across the board.

Maine was the first state to implement this for Congressional elections in 2016.

Alaska says it will do the same next year.

