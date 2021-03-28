Fundraiser held for Berlin family involved in serious highway accident

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - A family is counting their blessings after their vehicle rolled over several times potentially paralyzing one of the passengers.

A fundraiser was held on Sunday to help cover the financial hardships Tara Schubert and her family have faced.

Schubert still has a hard time speaking about the March 13 highway crash that injured her children.

“My kids are what keeps me going, like they’re my reason so I got to stay strong for them,” Schubert said with her arm in a sling.

Among her injuries, she suffered a broken scapula and severely injured her back and neck. Six people were inside the minivan returning from a Florida vacation. Schubert said her father was driving when the vehicle rolled over several times near Oak Creek outside of Milwaukee.

“The next thing I knew I was like on the roof of the van and we were flipping,” Schubert said.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle drifted across lanes while on Interstate 94, eventually hitting a guardrail. Authorities are still investigating what caused the accident but alcohol is not suspected.

On Friday, Schubert finally went back home to Berlin for the first time since the wreck.

A long-time friend of Tara Schubert, Carmin Garcia, put together Sunday’s fundraiser, which included a raffle and silent auction with all the proceeds going to the Schubert family.

“This family has been a presence in our community life long, so they’re definitely loved, appreciated, and well-respected here,” Garcia said.

Schubert’s 18-year-old son Jaden remains in Milwaukee at Froedtert Hospital undergoing rehabilitation.

“[He] broke his spine and his spinal cord was compressed, and that’s what caused him to be paralyzed,” Schubert said. “So now he’s rehabbing and we’re praying that he’ll be able to walk again some day.”

Jaden’s friends appeared at Sunday’s fundraiser, along with several dozen people, to encourage the family during these tough times.

“We all love ya, we all miss ya, and we are all there for ya to support you through everything,” Alex Neubauer said.

Here’s a link to a GoFundMe page that has been set up for the family.

