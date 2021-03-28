Fond du Lac man seriously hurt in shooting outside a bar

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously hurt a man early Sunday morning.

Police say officers were patrolling and keeping an increased presence around multiple taverns for closing time. Around 2:11 a.m, a Fond du Lac Police officer outside Kings and Queens Lounge on South Military Road saw a fight break out. Soon after, the officer heard several gunshots and found a 34-uear-old Fond du Lac man with gunshot wounds.

The Police Officer immediately began life saving measures. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue paramedics arrived on the scene continuing life saving measures and transported the individual to the hospital. The 34-year-old Fond du Lac man is in serious but stable condition.

The investigation into this incident is at the very preliminary stages and the shooting remains under active investigation.

Investigators are working to identify possible suspects.

No other details have been released.

The Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, and Wisconsin State Patrol. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Fond du Lac Police

