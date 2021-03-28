Advertisement

Child found safe following early morning Amber Alert, incident still being investigated

Details are few at this time, however police say the child and suspect named in the alert were found safe
Generic police lights
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released few details regarding an Amber Alert that was issued during the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to Oshkosh Police, an Amber Alert was activated at 3:37 a.m.

The Wisconsin Amber Alert system said Zuko Pavlich, identified as a 32-month-old boy, was believed to be with his mother’s boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old James D. Ulrich.

The alert stated Ulrich took Pavlich from a local hospital, where Ulrich’s child was being treated for severe injuries.

Authorities did not specify if Pavlich was the child being treated for injuries.

In addition, the alert stated Ulrich abandoned his vehicle and most of their belongings in Oshkosh.

Police say the alert was canceled about 10 minutes later after both Pavlich and Ulrich were found safe by members of the Oshkosh Police Department.

Officials say the related incident is still being investigated, and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available.

Anyone who has information about the incident and wants to remain anonymous is asked to contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

