Advertisement

CDC: Virtual school can be damaging to kids’ mental health

Nearly 25% of parents whose kids received virtual instruction reported worsened mental and...
Nearly 25% of parents whose kids received virtual instruction reported worsened mental and emotional health in their children.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Remote learning may pose more mental health risks to children and their parents than in-person learning, according to a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 25% of parents whose kids received virtual instruction reported worsened mental and emotional health in their children.

The survey taken during the pandemic said that only applied to 16% of parents of children who were still in school.

Parents of kids in remote learning say their children were less physically active, spent less time outside, and less time with friends.

Fifty-four percent of those parents also reported their own emotional distress, compared to 38% of parents whose children learned in-person.

The CDC recently released guidance for K-12 schools to safely re-open for in-person learning.

Re-opening schools is a major goal for the Biden administration, but the new survey indicates some kids may need a lot of help readjusting.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
First known case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil discovered in Wisconsin
Jose Perez-Muniz was arrested on domestic abuse charges stemming from a fight at an Allouez...
Man arrested for domestic abuse after numerous 911 calls from hotel
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus case average rises for 3rd day, deaths decline; new record for vaccinations
Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs cocktails-to-go bill into law
COVID-19 survivor Mark Schubart leaves Ascension NE Wisconsin – Mercy Campus.
“Grateful”: Man leaves Oshkosh hospital after long battle with COVID-19

Latest News

The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal
Scan for lung cancer detection
Groups say federal funding for cancer research stopped
Honey bee
U.W.-Green Bay gets Bee Campus USA designation
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings