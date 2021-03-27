Advertisement

UW-Madison police: Students stole rare pine tree in fraternity pledge

University of Wisconsin-Madison
University of Wisconsin-Madison(WMTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Police who were stumped by the theft of a rare pine tree in November from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum say they have cracked the case.

UW-Madison police said Friday that three 19-year-old university students stole the tree as a “pledge” activity for the Chi Phi fraternity, which hasn’t been recognized as an official student organization since 2015.

Police say they acted on a tip. The three admitted to purchasing a chainsaw, renting a U-Haul and stealing the 25-foot Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine.

Each of them was cited for removing the tree, which is punishable by a $200 fine.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin sets new record for “shots in the arm”; coronavirus cases, hospitalizations still trending up
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
GREEN BAY POLICE
Man with gunshot wound shows up at hospital as police investigate report of shooting
Some restaurants in the Green Bay area have expressed frustration with third-party delivery...
Green Bay area restaurants express frustration with online delivery services
Alarming: Binge drinking leading to alcohol-induced dementia during pandemic

Latest News

WATCH: Live music returns to Menominee Nation Arena
Menominee Nation Arena holds first indoor concert since the start of pandemic
Machickinee Flowage in Oconto County
Machickanee Flowage getting major restoration
New signs on The Grand in Oshkosh
The Grand gets upgrades
File image
Several injured in Upper Peninsula crash, one airlifted