U.W.-Green Bay gets Bee City USA designation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay officially has a “Bee City USA” designation. University officials say it’s a platform that will bring the campus community together for the goal of pollinator conservation.

The certification from Bee City USA lets communities conserve native pollinators by increasing native plants, providing nest sites, and reducing the use of pesticides.

Amy Wolf, a professor of natural and applied sciences at UWGB, says this program will build on the work that the campus is already doing.

UWGB has 30 acres of open habitat, and officials say they’re trying to increase the diversity of native plants in these areas.

Wolf says up to 40 percent of pollinator species are currently at risk of extinction.

“Research has shown that recently quite a few of our pollinator species have, their populations has been declining. So it’s really important to protect these pollinators that are so important for natural ecosystems and agro-ecosystems in terms of transferring pollen to ensure fruit and seed production,” she explained.

