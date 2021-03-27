Advertisement

U.W.-Green Bay gets Bee City USA designation

Honey bee
Honey bee(WILX)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay officially has a “Bee City USA” designation. University officials say it’s a platform that will bring the campus community together for the goal of pollinator conservation.

The certification from Bee City USA lets communities conserve native pollinators by increasing native plants, providing nest sites, and reducing the use of pesticides.

Amy Wolf, a professor of natural and applied sciences at UWGB, says this program will build on the work that the campus is already doing.

UWGB has 30 acres of open habitat, and officials say they’re trying to increase the diversity of native plants in these areas.

Wolf says up to 40 percent of pollinator species are currently at risk of extinction.

“Research has shown that recently quite a few of our pollinator species have, their populations has been declining. So it’s really important to protect these pollinators that are so important for natural ecosystems and agro-ecosystems in terms of transferring pollen to ensure fruit and seed production,” she explained.

On Action 2 News at 10, Megan Kernan reports how UWGB plans to bring pollinator conservation into the classrooms.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
First known case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil discovered in Wisconsin
Jose Perez-Muniz was arrested on domestic abuse charges stemming from a fight at an Allouez...
Man arrested for domestic abuse after numerous 911 calls from hotel
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus case average rises for 3rd day, deaths decline; new record for vaccinations
Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs cocktails-to-go bill into law
COVID-19 survivor Mark Schubart leaves Ascension NE Wisconsin – Mercy Campus.
“Grateful”: Man leaves Oshkosh hospital after long battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Scan for lung cancer detection
Groups say federal funding for cancer research stopped
Groups express concern as pandemic shifts federal funding away from cancer research
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez looks on during the second quarter of the Outback...
Report: Wisconsin A.D. Barry Alvarez to announce retirement
WBAY is your First Alert Station
Runaway teen and infant are found safe