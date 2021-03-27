Several injured in Upper Peninsula crash, one airlifted

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WBAY) - Several people were badly hurt in a crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Friday involving a car, pick-up truck and a semi tractor-trailer.

The crash happened on Highway 41 in Menominee Township just after 5:30 A.M. Deputies found the rollover crash south of Birch Creek Road.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office didn’t say exactly how many people were hurt, but two people had to be pulled out of their vehicles. Everyone involved was taken to a Marinette hospital, and one was later airlifted to a hospital in Green Bay.

Investigators are looking into what started the crash. A stretch of Highway 41 was closed for six-and-a-half hours.

