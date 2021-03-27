Runaway teen with infant may be in Manitowoc County

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking the public to look out for a missing teenager with a newborn. They may be in Manitowoc or Dane county. Arianna lived in Manitowoc a year ago.

West Allis police say 17-year-old Arianna Bustamante ran away with her daughter, Yesenia, who is two-and-a-half months old.

Arianna is 5′6″ tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a turquoise hoodie with the Rugrats cartoon on it and jeans.

Police sent out an alert to law enforcement statewide and entered Arianna into a national registry as a missing teen, in addition to the request for public help. If you think you see Arianna and Yesenia Bustamante, contact your local police. You can also call the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000.

Arianna also ran away in January, 2020, while she lived in Manitowoc. She was 15 years old at the time. She turned 16 before she was found weeks later.

