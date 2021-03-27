Report: Wisconsin A.D. Barry Alvarez to announce retirement
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - After 15 years as Wisconsin’s athletic director, Barry Alvarez is expected to announce his retirement in the next couple weeks. This, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Alvarez, now 74, led the Badgers’ return to glory on the gridiron as football coach from 1990 to 2005.
As athletic director, he’s overseen the school’s golden age of sports with the football and basketball programs leading the way with consistent and sustained success.
Chris McIntosh, the University of Wisconsin’s deputy athletic director, has been groomed to succeed Alvarez, according to reports.
