Advertisement

RAIN-MIX TONIGHT... SUNSHINE RETURNS SUNDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers will continue this evening, especially across northern areas. Some light snow is likely to the north of Green Bay overnight. Areas there could receive a slushy 1-2″ of snow accumulation by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid 20s NORTH with readings in the lower 30s elsewhere.

We’ll begin Sunday cloudy, but should get into some sunshine by the afternoon. Winds will turn breezy with northerly gusts to 30 mph. That will keep highs in the lower half of the 40s Sunday afternoon. The wind should settle down at night, and pivot to more of a southerly direction. Lows should dip to near 30° Sunday night.

Monday brings warmer weather - with highs around 60°! Skies should be mostly sunny, but there will be a strong south wind. Low humidity and gusts upwards of 35 mph will lead to a high fire danger... and outdoor burning is discouraged. A cold front will push through the area Tuesday... so clouds will increase. Spotty rain showers could also develop as highs get into the lower 50s.

Wednesday will likely be the coldest day of the upcoming week, and skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will stay in the 30s. Much of the day will be dry, but a stray sprinkle or flake is possible. We’ll get back into mostly sunny skies Thursday, and temperatures will begin to tick back up. There won’t be much of a warm-up Thursday given AM lows around 20°... highs should rise to near 40°. But, we’re back into the 50s Friday, and highs could be into the 60s to begin next weekend!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW 15-25 MPH

MONDAY: S 15-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered rain continues with a mix or snow NORTH. LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Daybreak flakes NORTH? Breezy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Breezy, but mild for late-March. Mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with spotty rain showers developing. Breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Stray sprinkle/flake? Clearing late. HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Still below average, but slightly milder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. HIGH: 62

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
First known case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil discovered in Wisconsin
Jose Perez-Muniz was arrested on domestic abuse charges stemming from a fight at an Allouez...
Man arrested for domestic abuse after numerous 911 calls from hotel
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus case average rises for 3rd day, deaths decline; new record for vaccinations
Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs cocktails-to-go bill into law
COVID-19 survivor Mark Schubart leaves Ascension NE Wisconsin – Mercy Campus.
“Grateful”: Man leaves Oshkosh hospital after long battle with COVID-19

Latest News

First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slush north, sun Sunday
The Granite Peak ski area in Wausau has opened for the 2020 season.
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
First Alert Weather
A RAINY SATURDAY IS ON TAP...
Rain has arrived as our next weathermaker makes its trek through NE Wisconsin!
First Alert Forecast: Rain on tap today!