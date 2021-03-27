Advertisement

Menominee Nation Arena holds first indoor concert since the start of pandemic

WATCH: Live music returns to Menominee Nation Arena
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As vaccinations rise, we’re also seeing the return of live music.

In Oshkosh Friday night, Menominee Nation Arena held its first indoor concert event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago.

Arena officials would not let us inside to shoot any video but we did speak to a lot of fans showing up for this concert.

Many were very excited to see the Eli Young Band on stage.

“We’re super excited, finally, a concert, we can actually go to,” said Amanda Wilkins of Green Bay.

The arena is one of the few hosting indoor concerts right now, but assured us, they’re taking the necessary steps to keep people safe.

Special Events Manager Carolyn Fields said, “It is our first indoor concert that we’ve had since COVID so it’s a matter of putting together safety measures as far as socially distant seating, having hand sanitizer stations throughout the arena and making sure people are remaining safe throughout the concert.”

Capacity is normally 4,000, but for now, only 1,400 tickets are being sold, to provide enough room for people to space out.

“I kind of like that, because now you’re not going to be there arm to arm. You will have some room to move around. Everybody has an aisle seat so it will actually be kind of nice,” said Bill Schwalbach of Oshkosh.

Bill’s wife, Karly Schwalbach added, it’s the first concert their daughter has ever been too, “She’s all excited, just happy to take her to her first experience and kind of have it be a little smaller.”

Others say the choice to go, wasn’t a tough one, especially after a year of cancelations.

Wilkins said, “I’m not really worried, you know. Everyone should be doing what they’re suppose to be doing and hopefully we can continue having concerts and getting back to a more normal area.”

Arena officials tell us they are in the process of booking even more acts.

So they hope this concert is first of many throughout the rest of the year.

