Machickanee Flowage to get major renovation

STILES, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto County flowage will undergo a major transformation this summer. A five-foot drawdown will happen on the Machickanee Flowage in Stiles.

“The last time it was done, it was a full drawdown. It was in 1980, so it’s been 40 years,” Steve Dupuis told us.

For property owners like Dupuis who live along the Machickanee Flowage, the 430-acre body of water needs some help.

“You walk into the water in May, you have firm sand. You go in June, you’re in a foot of muck. It just happens that fast, and then the vegetation is so thick it looks like a mat,” said Dupuis.

Meaning the flowage was become unfriendly to boaters.

“There’s a lot of silty sediment in there and a lot of overpopulation of aquatic plants which is presenting a lot of navigational issues,” DNR water sources management specialist Brenda Nordin said.

The Machickanee Flowage is upstream from the Stiles dam on the Oconto River. According to Nordin, a river’s natural job is to transport sediment but a dam prevents that leading to a build-up of nutrient rich muck that spurs aquatic plant growth.

So starting in July, the flowage will be lowered up to six inches a day for two weeks.

“So once we give it a flush, it will flush all that stuff -- not necessarily downstream all at once, it will more or so dry it out, allowing some of these plants to dry out and desiccate and allow that mud and muck and silt to dry out and desiccate, too,” Nordin explained.

The flowage will stay open to recreation this summer, but the drawdown, which is a partnership between the Machickanee Flowage Association, the DNR and Oconto Electric, will last through September and should provide a boost to what’s become a stunted fishery.

“What that does is you got your blue gills and your perch and your crappies living in that area. They’re undersize because the vegetation protects them from the predator fish. Too many smaller fish, not enough food,” Dupuis said.

“It’s restoring the Fountain of Youth. Out with the old, in with the new. Out with the old water, in with the new water,” Nordin said.

