Kroger donates $1M to GoFundMe for victims, survivors of Roundy’s Distribution Center shooting

OCONOMOWOC (WKOW) - The Kroger Foundation pledged $1 million the same day a GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to help the victims and survivors of last week’s workplace shooting at Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc.

The National Compassion Fund (NCF) opened a GoFundMe account Friday with a goal of $1.5 million. It says 100% of the contributions will go directly to victims and survivors.

The NCF page reads, “The fund will provide direct financial assistance to the families of those lost, and individuals injured or suffering psychological trauma from the shooting.”

To donate on GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.