Dogs go on egg hunt at Brown County Dog Park

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several dogs were living their best lives at a Brown County Easter egg hunt.

The egg hunt took place for three hours Saturday morning at the Brown County Dog Park in Hobart.

Last year, the pandemic forced organizers to cancel this annual dog Easter egg hunt. This year, organizers capped the number of dogs allowed and owners were required to pre-register.

Despite new restrictions, turnout was still high.

“The outdoors help you just reconnect with yourself. Parks are important, whether it be the dog park or any Brown County park. It’s a place for a person to get out and kind of be free from computers and electronics or just have a moment to connect with nature,” Nicole Hilker, business manager with the Brown County Parks Department, said.

A local pet food company, Vital Essentials, provided the dog treats hidden inside the eggs.

