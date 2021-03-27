A RAINY SATURDAY IS ON TAP...

Scattered showers have started to move into NE Wisconsin already this morning. These showers will remain scattered through the afternoon, but could become more widespread this evening. Showers will continue overnight. Areas NORTH could get some slushy snow accumulation by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon should be mostly dry and breezy. Expect 40s for day time temperatures both days.

Monday brings warmer weather - around 60 for highs! There is a chance of Showers Tuesday, but most of the week will be dry. There will be a brief cool down midweek, but as it looks now next weekend will be much warmer again (60s)!

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SE-E 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: N/NW 15-30 MPH

TODAY: Rain scattered showers. At night, mixing or some snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Rain continues with a mix or snow possible NORTH. LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Daybreak flakes NORTH? Breezy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing. HIGH: 54 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Some Sun. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and milder. HIGH: 53

