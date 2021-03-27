Advertisement

A RAINY SATURDAY IS ON TAP...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers have started to move into NE Wisconsin already this morning. These showers will remain scattered through the afternoon, but could become more widespread this evening. Showers will continue overnight. Areas NORTH could get some slushy snow accumulation by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon should be mostly dry and breezy. Expect 40s for day time temperatures both days.

Monday brings warmer weather - around 60 for highs! There is a chance of Showers Tuesday, but most of the week will be dry. There will be a brief cool down midweek, but as it looks now next weekend will be much warmer again (60s)!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SE-E 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: N/NW 15-30 MPH

TODAY: Rain scattered showers. At night, mixing or some snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Rain continues with a mix or snow possible NORTH. LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Daybreak flakes NORTH? Breezy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing. HIGH: 54 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Some Sun. HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and milder. HIGH: 53

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
First known case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil discovered in Wisconsin
Jose Perez-Muniz was arrested on domestic abuse charges stemming from a fight at an Allouez...
Man arrested for domestic abuse after numerous 911 calls from hotel
Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus case average rises for 3rd day, deaths decline; new record for vaccinations
Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs cocktails-to-go bill into law
COVID-19 survivor Mark Schubart leaves Ascension NE Wisconsin – Mercy Campus.
“Grateful”: Man leaves Oshkosh hospital after long battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Rain has arrived as our next weathermaker makes its trek through NE Wisconsin!
First Alert Forecast: Rain on tap today!
The Granite Peak ski area in Wausau has opened for the 2020 season.
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
First Alert Weather temperature trend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A winter-spring mix this weekend
First Alert Weather
WET SATURDAY, DRY SUNDAY