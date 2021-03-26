Advertisement

Outagamie County health officials confirm South Africa COVID-19 variant

(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Public Health Division says the South Africa variant of the COVID-19 virus was found in a test sample in their county.

The variant of the COVID-19 virus was first identified in Wisconsin in early March, and Outagamie County Public Health says this is only the second known case in the state. The South Africa variant, also called strain B.1.351, is more contagious and spreads faster than the original COVID-19 virus, but health officials aren’t sure if the risk of serious symptoms are the same or worse.

Wisconsin already identified the U.K. variant and just announced Friday that the state identified the first case of a Brazilian variant (see related story). Health officials say there are undoubtedly more cases than they’ve identified, because only a fraction of positive COVID-19 tests get genetically tested.

The local health department says all viruses mutate, so this isn’t unexpected, but says this demonstrates the need to remain vigilant against the viruses and continue good health practices: wearing a mask over the nose and mouth; social distancing from people who aren’t from your household, even family members; staying home when sick; and getting vaccinated as soon as you can.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin sets new record for “shots in the arm”; coronavirus cases, hospitalizations still trending up
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
GREEN BAY POLICE
Man with gunshot wound shows up at hospital as police investigate report of shooting
Some restaurants in the Green Bay area have expressed frustration with third-party delivery...
Green Bay area restaurants express frustration with online delivery services
Alarming: Binge drinking leading to alcohol-induced dementia during pandemic

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus case average rises for 3rd day, deaths decline; new record for vaccinations
Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield theorized COVID-19 may have come from a Chinese lab.
Former CDC director thinks coronavirus originated in China lab
Fauci reacts to Redfield's COVID-lab comments
Fauci reacts to Redfield's COVID-lab comments
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Shots in little arms: COVID-19 vaccine testing turns to kids