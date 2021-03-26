WET SATURDAY, DRY SUNDAY

After a dry night, rain returns Saturday. The showers will be scattered about, so it won’t be a washout, but at times you’ll have rain. Showers continue into portions of Saturday Night. Areas NORTH could get some slushy snow accumulation by Sunday morning. Otherwise, Sunday should be mostly dry and breezy. Expect 40s for day time temperatures both days.

Monday brings warmer weather - Close to 60! There is a chance of Showers Tuesday, but most of the week will be dry. There will be a brief cool down midweek, but as it looks now next weekend will be much warmer again (60s)!

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SE-E 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 15-30 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Calm conditions. LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Rain arriving. At night, mixing or some snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Breezy with some sun. HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing. HIGH: 57 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower? Then decreasing clouds. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Some Sun. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and milder. HIGH: 54

