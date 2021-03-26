Advertisement

The Grand Oshkosh’s new signs signal new avenues for revenue

The Grand Oshkosh has three upgraded or new signs.
The Grand Oshkosh has three upgraded or new signs.(WBAY)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Oshkosh recently added some upgrades.

“I want people to come down the street, know where The Grand is, and how to find it,” said Joseph Ferlo, Grand Oshkosh Director.

Ferlo has wanted to get a new marquee since he started 17 years ago.

After much planning and partnerships it’s come to fruition, not only with a made-over marquee, but also a restored blade sign and a new electronic sign.

It’s all designed to compliment the building’s historic nature.

“We settled on the era 1910 to 1920 when the grand had the single amber lights and the blade sign, and it couldn’t have turned out any better,” said Ferlo.

The signs at the Grand don’t just give the venue a new look, it provides a new way to make money.

“This is a game changer for us, and it comes about with a really favorable and cooperative lease from our partners at the city who own the building,” said Ferlo.

Ferlo says it allowed them to enter licensing agreements, with Festival Foods being the first through a 10-year deal for the marquee and electronic message sign. The sign project was completely funded through the branding license and will be known as the Festival Foods Marquee.

That initial deal, plus naming rights opportunities to come, will bring in extra income to help the performing arts center stay afloat.

Plus, 25 percent of any income from future branding licenses will go to a fund specifically for further building improvements.

“So we’re not only helping us continue to find ways of staying alive and moving forward - but we are looking toward the future as well,” said Ferlo. “So it’s going to be a wonderful addition to our portfolio fundraising.”

With new signs bringing some spotlight back to the Grand, that future is looking especially bright.

“It’s great to give a shot in the arm to say ‘Yeah, the show’s going to go on.’ Don’t know quite yet when, how, or what it’ll look like,” said Ferlo. “But the show is going on.”

The Grand Oshkosh is streaming many shows for free and do have some very limited capacity live performances on the schedule. Ferlo hopes to allow greater capacities in the fall.

For more information on The Grand Oshkosh visit its website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin sets new record for “shots in the arm”; coronavirus cases, hospitalizations still trending up
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
GREEN BAY POLICE
Man with gunshot wound shows up at hospital as police investigate report of shooting
Some restaurants in the Green Bay area have expressed frustration with third-party delivery...
Green Bay area restaurants express frustration with online delivery services
Alarming: Binge drinking leading to alcohol-induced dementia during pandemic

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus case average rises for 3rd day, deaths decline; new record for vaccinations
Broadband internet
DEBRIEF: Rural internet service
Mike Parins stays in shape for Cellcom Green Bay Marathon
Run for their lives: Marathon proceeds to benefit seven charities hit hard by pandemic
Outagamie County health officials confirm South Africa COVID-19 variant