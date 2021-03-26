Advertisement

Shawano Police make arrests after guns and pot found on people in park

Shawano Police find guns and pot during arrests at a local park. March 25, 2021
Shawano Police find guns and pot during arrests at a local park. March 25, 2021(Shawano Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police made arrests after people were found with guns and pot in a local park.

At 10:07 p.m., a citizen called in a suspicious vehicle complaint at Kuckuk Park, 500 Oak Drive.

Police approached a person in the park. They spotted a gun magazine sticking out of this person’s pocket.

Officers detained this subject, who was carrying a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. This person did not have a concealed carry permit, police say.

The person told police they were with two people parked in a vehicle in the park. Police detained the two individuals in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up another handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police say.

“SWPD would like to thank the Shawano Sheriff’s Department for their assistance. The teamwork exhibited between officers and deputies enabled a dangerous situation to be brought to a peaceful resolution,” reads a statement on the Shawano Police Department Facebook page. “SWPD encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity. If you see something, say something.”

No names or identifying details of the people arrested were released.

On 03/25/21 at 10:07 PM an observant Shawano citizen called in a suspicious vehicle complaint at Kuckuk Park, 500 Oak...

Posted by Shawano Police Department on Friday, March 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin sets new record for “shots in the arm”; coronavirus cases, hospitalizations still trending up
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
GREEN BAY POLICE
Man with gunshot wound shows up at hospital as police investigate report of shooting
Some restaurants in the Green Bay area have expressed frustration with third-party delivery...
Green Bay area restaurants express frustration with online delivery services
Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video

Latest News

Overseas social media accounts targeted Door County teens for sexually explicit material
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Saturday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Saturday
WATCH: COVID-19 survivor leaves Oshkosh hospital
WATCH: COVID-19 survivor leaves Oshkosh hospital
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weekend