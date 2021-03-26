Shawano Police make arrests after guns and pot found on people in park

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police made arrests after people were found with guns and pot in a local park.

At 10:07 p.m., a citizen called in a suspicious vehicle complaint at Kuckuk Park, 500 Oak Drive.

Police approached a person in the park. They spotted a gun magazine sticking out of this person’s pocket.

Officers detained this subject, who was carrying a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. This person did not have a concealed carry permit, police say.

The person told police they were with two people parked in a vehicle in the park. Police detained the two individuals in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up another handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police say.

“SWPD would like to thank the Shawano Sheriff’s Department for their assistance. The teamwork exhibited between officers and deputies enabled a dangerous situation to be brought to a peaceful resolution,” reads a statement on the Shawano Police Department Facebook page. “SWPD encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity. If you see something, say something.”

No names or identifying details of the people arrested were released.

