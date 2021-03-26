Advertisement

Shawano man charged with child sex assault in Oconto County

A gavel and handcuffs.
A gavel and handcuffs.(MGN Image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Shawano man has been charged with Repeated Sexual Assault of the Same Child in Oconto County.

The suspect was identified as Travis M. Welch, 25.

On March 9, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office received a report of child sex assault in Oconto Falls.

The victim, who is now 15, told authorities that Welch assaulted her multiple times over several months in 2017.

She said Welch, at first, was “touchy” with her. She said he became more aggressive and would pin her down. She said Welch would call her names and tell her no one loved her. She said Welch would call her his “girlfriend” and that “freaked her out.”

The girl said the abuse stopped when she was hurt in a crash and had to spend time in a hospital.

The girl said she’s been scared to talk about it. One day, Welch’s name came up in conversation and she decided she needed to tell someone so he “could never do what he did to her to another person,” according to the complaint.

Welch was arrested on Wednesday, March 23.

Welch appeared in Oconto County Court on March 25. Bond was set at $50,000 with the condition he have no contact with children under 18.

Welch’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 15.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin sets new record for “shots in the arm”; coronavirus cases, hospitalizations still trending up
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
GREEN BAY POLICE
Man with gunshot wound shows up at hospital as police investigate report of shooting
Some restaurants in the Green Bay area have expressed frustration with third-party delivery...
Green Bay area restaurants express frustration with online delivery services
Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video

Latest News

Overseas social media accounts targeted Door County teens for sexually explicit material
Shawano Police find guns and pot during arrests at a local park. March 25, 2021
Shawano Police make arrests after guns and pot found on people in park
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Saturday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Saturday
WATCH: COVID-19 survivor leaves Oshkosh hospital
WATCH: COVID-19 survivor leaves Oshkosh hospital