Shawano man charged with child sex assault in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Shawano man has been charged with Repeated Sexual Assault of the Same Child in Oconto County.

The suspect was identified as Travis M. Welch, 25.

On March 9, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office received a report of child sex assault in Oconto Falls.

The victim, who is now 15, told authorities that Welch assaulted her multiple times over several months in 2017.

She said Welch, at first, was “touchy” with her. She said he became more aggressive and would pin her down. She said Welch would call her names and tell her no one loved her. She said Welch would call her his “girlfriend” and that “freaked her out.”

The girl said the abuse stopped when she was hurt in a crash and had to spend time in a hospital.

The girl said she’s been scared to talk about it. One day, Welch’s name came up in conversation and she decided she needed to tell someone so he “could never do what he did to her to another person,” according to the complaint.

Welch was arrested on Wednesday, March 23.

Welch appeared in Oconto County Court on March 25. Bond was set at $50,000 with the condition he have no contact with children under 18.

Welch’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 15.

