Run for their lives: Marathon proceeds to benefit seven charities hit hard by pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The countdown is on to race weekend for this year’s Cellcom Green Bay Marathon.

While the event is virtual again this year, organizers have made a lot of changes to make it fun, like adding new events for adults and kids.

They’re also changing up the driving force behind holding the event in the first place.

Race proceeds for 2021 are targeting COVID-19 relief for organizations hit hardest by the pandemic.

“It seems like when I come into St. John’s and work with some people and talk with some people and share a meal with them, I walk out of here and just feel like I’m superman,” says longtime volunteer Mike Parins.

But these days, Parins might be better suited to be the Hulk.

“Alexa (Priddy) picked out a couple of things and had them sent to me and told me to get suited up,” says Parins, explaining how he recently came to be known as ‘Mascot Mike,’ a clever new initiative by St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter staff to raise money as one of the 2021 charity partners of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon.

“I look like an old nerd,” Parins says, smirking. “She has me wear a headband and a green shirt that says hulk mode, and a pair of shorts that show my skinny legs, and a pair of socks that really make me look like a nerd, and I know I look silly, but you know what? I don’t care!”

What he cares about is helping others, giving back and trying to help those at St. John’s rise up and overcome homelessness.

He’s walked in their shoes.

Now he wants others to lace up theirs and raise money by walking, running or biking to benefit St. John’s, the Micah Center and Wellspring.

“We have case managers who are there working with people and all of that is supporting, through these dollars, really all of the people, things, programs that we’re doing. It all goes into support that greater mission,” says Alexa Priddy, Director of Community Engagement for St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter, The Micah Center & Wellspring.

The shelter has seen the need grow rapidly in the last 12 months.

“We went from running one seasonal shelter to running two 24/7 shelters, and the need just skyrocketed,” explains Priddy.

That’s why being chosen as one of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon’s seven charity partners this year means so much.

“Our focus is really the cause this year,” says race director Alissa Cotter.

Going virtual again in 2021 wasn’t an easy decision for race organizers, but it gave them a unique opportunity to help local organizations seeing demand and need like they’ve never experienced.

“We had really heartfelt conversations that were talking about neighbors and people we know and family members struggling and suffering so much because of this pandemic, and it really sparked this focus of what can we do?” says Cotter.

The marathon chose these seven local organizations: Casa ALBA Melanie, NEW Community Shelter, Oneida Nation Emergency Food Pantry, Paul’s Pantry, Russell Leicht DAV Chapter 3, St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter, Inc and The Gathering Place.

Cotter says they all directly help people address or overcome hunger, homelessness and mental health concerns.

She says when her team called each organization to let them know they’d be partnering with the marathon and receive race proceeds, their response was genuine gratitude.

“We don’t know exactly what this is going to look like so we don’t know how much you’re going to get in the end, and they said any amount will help us. Thank you,” says Cotter.

You can register for a race and choose who you’d like your proceeds to benefit, or you can create a team for any of these charities.

There are the usual races this year, as well as the new Festival Foods Kids Challenge and the 100 Miles in May Challenge, where you can log miles in any activity.

