Overseas social media accounts targeted Door County teens for sexually explicit material

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff’s Office says local teens are being targeted by people overseas looking for sexually-explicit material.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and found teens were being targeted on SnapChat. The accounts were located in India.

“Investigators are very confident in this finding and have concluded this information to be accurate,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Parents are encouraged to learn about social media applications and talk with children about the dangers of sharing photos and videos and becoming friends with strangers online.

“A good rule to follow is, if they cannot call or meet them in person, they should not be their online friend,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say families should not hesitate to report these online incidents to a school resource officer or the Sheriff’s Office.

More information on social media, apps and media for kids: https://www.commonsensemedia.org/

