Advertisement

N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a ceremony to break ground for building 10,000 homes, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The White House says North Korea fired short-range missiles this past weekend, just days after his sister Kim Yo Jong threatened the United States and South Korea for holding joint military exercises. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday confirmed it had tested a new guided missile as President Joe Biden warned of consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the two “new-type tactical guided projectiles” accurately hit the target off the eastern coast on Thursday. Photos on the website of the North’s main Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a missile lifting off from a transport erector launcher amid bright flames.

KCNA quoted top official Ri Pyong Chol, who supervised the test, as saying that the new weapon’s development “is of great significance in bolstering up the military power of the country and deterring all sorts of military threats existing on the Korean Peninsula.”

Japanese officials said both weapons tested Thursday were ballistic missiles, which are prohibited by U.N. Security Council resolutions. According to South Korean officials, North Korea fired two other missiles on Sunday but they were likely cruise missiles, which are not banned.

The test-firings were the North’s first major provocation since Biden took office in January. Some experts say North Korea aimed to apply pressure on the Biden administration to boost its leverage in future talks.

“We’re consulting with our allies and partners,” Biden told a news conference Thursday. “And there will be responses if they choose to escalate. We will respond accordingly. But I’m also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization.”

The United States asked for a meeting of the U.N. Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea and it will take place Friday morning behind closed doors. The committee includes representatives from all 15 nations on the council.

U.S.-North Korea talks on curbing the North’s nuclear ambitions have been in a limbo for about two years due to disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North. In January, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would expand his weapons arsenal and build up his country’s military capability to cope with what he called American hostility.

KCNA said the new weapon’s warhead weight has been improved to 2.5 tons. It said Thursday’s test also confirmed the reliability of the improved version of the weapon’s solid fuel engine and its irregular orbit features of low-altitude gliding leap.

South Korean observers said the weapon is likely an upgraded North Korean version of the Russian-made Iskander, a short-range nuclear-capable missile designed to fly at a low altitude and make in-flight guidance adjustments. They said it has a better chance of evading missile defense systems in South Korea.

___

Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 cases, deaths rise across Wisconsin
Some restaurants in the Green Bay area have expressed frustration with third-party delivery...
Green Bay area restaurants express frustration with online delivery services
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin sets new record for “shots in the arm”; coronavirus cases, hospitalizations still trending up
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
Jared Lloyd, a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter, was last heard from when he issued a mayday...
Volunteer firefighter killed in care home blaze was dad to 2

Latest News

Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Weather service: 7 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5
Wisconsin gets more COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin gets more COVID-19 vaccine
Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm...
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100
Drive-through COVID-19 testing in Appleton
Less interest in COVID-19 testing
Empty classroom in Green Bay school
Green Bay schools prepare for more classroom days