Man arrested for domestic abuse after numerous 911 calls from hotel

Jose Perez-Muniz was arrested on domestic abuse charges stemming from a fight at an Allouez hotel on March 25, 2021(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old man is facing 30 years in prison if convicted on domestic abuse-related charges stemming from a fight at a Green Bay-area hotel.

Brown County dispatchers received several 911 calls from Hawthorn Suites on W. St. Joseph St. in Allouez at about 10 o’clock Thursday morning, all reporting a woman screaming in one of the rooms. Deputies knocked and announced themselves, and a woman who was crying hysterically answered the door.

According to the woman, she and her baby were staying with Jose Perez-Muniz. She said he came home from work in a bad mood the night before. That morning, when she went to call Child Protective Services about a visit scheduled that day, he went into a rage, saying they would take her son away from her and put her in jail. He ripped the cord from the phone out of the wall, punched and smashed a spare phone, threw her on the floor and jumped on her. She says he grabbed her throat hard four or five times. She got away and grabbed a knife, and told him people would hear her screams and the police would come. She said he replied that she won’t be there when police arrive because she’ll be in the trunk, dead.

Deputies took Perez-Muniz to a hospital to be treated for cuts, then took him to the Brown County Jail.

Authorities say the baby was not harmed.

Perez-Muniz was formally charged Friday with six counts with domestic abuse enhancers: two counts of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a victim and criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $500 cash and he was ordered to be back in court on April 6.

