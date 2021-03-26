Advertisement

Local family goes purple to raise awareness for epilepsy

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - March 26 is Wear Purple Day to raise awareness about epilepsy.

A Denmark, Wis. family known for their epilepsy advocacy usually hosts a Great Purple Cupcake sale. There’s no sale this year due to COVID-19, but the Sommer family continues to raise awareness.

McKinley Sommer was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was age four. The family says March 26 is an important day for all families with epilepsy.

“It means that I’m not as alone and I don’t feel alone having epilepsy. It means people around me will be educated and know what to do if I have a seizure in public,” says McKinley.

Instead of cupcakes, the family store, Blossoms and Cheese, will have bookmarks with instructions on what to do if someone has a seizure.

“While they’re may not be a cupcake sale this year, March 26 is still Wear Purple Day, so we still want everyone to wear purple to let people with epilepsy know they’re thinking about them. We still want to get the community together. We still have the bookmarks if someone is newly diagnosed. The bookmarks have the acronym of what to do if someone has a seizure,” says Tammy Smits-Sommer.

The bookmarks are available at Blossoms & Cheese, 220 Bohemia Dr., Denmark.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin sets new record for “shots in the arm”; coronavirus cases, hospitalizations still trending up
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
GREEN BAY POLICE
Man with gunshot wound shows up at hospital as police investigate report of shooting
Some restaurants in the Green Bay area have expressed frustration with third-party delivery...
Green Bay area restaurants express frustration with online delivery services
Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video

Latest News

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich receives COVID-19 vaccine
Green Bay, Brown County leaders get COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin sets new record for “shots in the arm”; coronavirus cases, hospitalizations still trending up
(Associated Press)
Prevea opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic at UWGB’s Manitowoc campus
(Source: KEYC News Now)
Appleton moves COVID-19 testing site to old Family Video building