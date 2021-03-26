Local family goes purple to raise awareness for epilepsy

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - March 26 is Wear Purple Day to raise awareness about epilepsy.

A Denmark, Wis. family known for their epilepsy advocacy usually hosts a Great Purple Cupcake sale. There’s no sale this year due to COVID-19, but the Sommer family continues to raise awareness.

McKinley Sommer was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was age four. The family says March 26 is an important day for all families with epilepsy.

“It means that I’m not as alone and I don’t feel alone having epilepsy. It means people around me will be educated and know what to do if I have a seizure in public,” says McKinley.

Instead of cupcakes, the family store, Blossoms and Cheese, will have bookmarks with instructions on what to do if someone has a seizure.

“While they’re may not be a cupcake sale this year, March 26 is still Wear Purple Day, so we still want everyone to wear purple to let people with epilepsy know they’re thinking about them. We still want to get the community together. We still have the bookmarks if someone is newly diagnosed. The bookmarks have the acronym of what to do if someone has a seizure,” says Tammy Smits-Sommer.

The bookmarks are available at Blossoms & Cheese, 220 Bohemia Dr., Denmark.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.