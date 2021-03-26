It’s official: RB Aaron Jones re-signs with Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s official. RB Aaron Jones has re-signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Jones signed the paperwork Friday morning, according to General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Action 2 Sports reported earlier this month that the team had locked up Jones with a four-year, $48 million contract. It includes a $13 million signing bonus.

Jones likely could have made more money in free agency, but wanted to stay in Green Bay.

Aaron Jones knew the possibility of leaving the Packers was real. He said after the NFC title game loss: "Man, is this the way my career is going to end in Green Bay? ... I feel like we have unfinished business." https://t.co/NeSPuElAB6 pic.twitter.com/LyG8Ptom3t — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 26, 2021

LIVE: @Showtyme_33 meets with the media after officially re-signing with the #Packers 🎥 https://t.co/una1KpFtYP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 26, 2021

Jones made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after rushing for a career-high 1,104 yards on 5.5 yards per carry. It was his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season.

In four seasons, Jones is tied for fourth in franchise history with 37 rushing touchdowns, and is 11th with 3,364 rushing yards.

Sounds like AJ Dillon doesn't mind sharing the backfield with Jones again.



Jones said Dillon texted him: "Happy to have you back." https://t.co/kJd3hdZVJG — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 26, 2021

Jones is one of only two players in NFL history to have 3,000-plus rushing yards and 35-plus rushing touchdowns with an average of 5.00-plus yards per carry in their first four seasons. The only other player to do that? NFL legend Jim Brown.

