Advertisement

It’s official: RB Aaron Jones re-signs with Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis.(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s official. RB Aaron Jones has re-signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Jones signed the paperwork Friday morning, according to General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Action 2 Sports reported earlier this month that the team had locked up Jones with a four-year, $48 million contract. It includes a $13 million signing bonus.

Jones likely could have made more money in free agency, but wanted to stay in Green Bay.

Jones made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after rushing for a career-high 1,104 yards on 5.5 yards per carry. It was his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season.

In four seasons, Jones is tied for fourth in franchise history with 37 rushing touchdowns, and is 11th with 3,364 rushing yards.

Jones is one of only two players in NFL history to have 3,000-plus rushing yards and 35-plus rushing touchdowns with an average of 5.00-plus yards per carry in their first four seasons. The only other player to do that? NFL legend Jim Brown.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin sets new record for “shots in the arm”; coronavirus cases, hospitalizations still trending up
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
GREEN BAY POLICE
Man with gunshot wound shows up at hospital as police investigate report of shooting
Some restaurants in the Green Bay area have expressed frustration with third-party delivery...
Green Bay area restaurants express frustration with online delivery services
Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video

Latest News

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) in action during the first half of an NFL...
REPORT: Packers re-sign TE Marcedes Lewis
Packers Logo
Packers sign long snapper Fortunato
Fond du Lac senior S/RB Braelon Allen practices as the Cardinals prepare for the spring...
Fond du Lac and “Man Child” Braelon Allen prepare for spring season
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) in action against the Chicago Bears during the...
Packers sign CB Kevin King to one-year deal