INTERVIEW: April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parkinson’s Disease isn’t fatal but it is life-changing. It’s a progressive neurological condition that makes it harder to control muscle movement, affecting a person’s coordination, balance and quality of life.

Actor Michael J. Fox is perhaps the most famous person to battle Parkinson’s, but there are 1 million people in the U.S. just like him, including 20,000 in Wisconsin.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month to help people learn more about the condition, recognize its symptoms so they can get intervention early, and help those already living with it as well as help the people who love them.

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth speaks with Wisconsin Parkinson Association executive director Gary Garland about the WPA’s plans for April and what the association does. Watch the interview above and learn more at https://www.wiparkinson.org.

