Fond du Lac Police Chief William Lamb announces retirement

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Police Chief William B. Lamb has announced his retirement.

Lamb is hanging up the badge after a 33-year career in law enforcement. He’s been police chief in Fond du Lac for nearly nine years.

Lamb will retire from the department in May.

“Last summer I reached retirement age and I had informed some City officials that I was planning to retire at the end of 2020; however, last year obviously brought with it a global pandemic, extreme civil unrest and violence, and a number of related and very serious challenges for the law enforcement profession. Therefore, I determined that it would be best for the Department and community I have proudly served to postpone retirement until the worst of these situations had passed and we began to return to a state of relative normalcy,” Lamb says.

Previously, Lamb served as police chief for the Village of North Fond du Lac. He held that position for nine years.

Lamb says he’s proud of shutting down criminal organizations and arresting those involved in gang activity, drugs and illegal gun crimes.

“The quickly approaching conclusion of this part of my career is a bittersweet one. I have been a law enforcement officer since I was 20 years old, essentially my entire adult life. I will profoundly miss the day-to-day challenges and the incredible people I am blessed to serve alongside. However, what I will truly miss most is the incredible sense of pride and honor that comes through knowing that I am fulfilling a calling and the sense of duty I have always felt to protect and help others. Nevertheless, as rewarding as it has been, serving as a Chief of Police for twenty plus years has required considerable sacrifices by my family and the time has come for me to make up some of that time with them,” Lamb says.

Fond du Lac’s Police and Fire Commission will hold a special meeting next week to receive Lamb’s retirement notice.

The commission will then work on hiring the next police chief.

