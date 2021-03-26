Advertisement

Farmers Market on Broadway returns to Broadway this spring

Farmers' Market on Broadway. (WBAY Photo)
Farmers' Market on Broadway. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Farmers Market on Broadway officially announced it’s back on Broadway in downtown Green Bay this year.

Organizers say the city accepted their plans and granted a special events permit. There will be modifications for health and safety in the pandemic, including spacing booths farther apart and new guidelines for vendors.

Shoppers will be encouraged to wear masks, keep 6 feet apart, and avoid making unnecessary stops as they move through the market.

The Farmers Market on Broadway is scheduled to run every Wednesday from 3 to 8 P.M. starting May 26. After Labor Day, it will close an hour earlier and close its 18th season on September 29.

The farmers market was delayed until June last year then moved to Leicht Park, which was a much different atmosphere for the market. Organizers indicated the pandemic took its toll on businesses there. There was no music or entertainment to gather around and no place for people to sit and socialize.

On Broadway Inc. Director of Special Events Allie Thut said in a statement, “We are so grateful to be back on Broadway after a tough year last year at Leicht Park. Being back on Broadway is incredibly beneficial for our vendors, local businesses and the community.”

“It has been great working with the city in planning this event, and it is nice to now be able to move forward in planning this year’s market,” Thut added.

