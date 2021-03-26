Advertisement

DECREASING CLOUDS TODAY, RAIN IN THE FORECAST TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Despite a blustery start this morning, the wind will quickly weaken later this morning and clouds will give way to some sun. High temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and possibly some lower 50s.

Yet another weathermaker arrives for the weekend. Rain overspreads the area Saturday and continues into portions of Saturday Night. Areas NORTH could get some slushy snow accumulation by Sunday morning. Otherwise, Sunday should be mostly dry and breezy. Expect 40s for day time temperatures both days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N-W 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TODAY : Daybreak ice possible Lakeside, then partly sunny with less wind. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Calm conditions. LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Rain arriving. At night, mixing or some snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Lingering daybreak mix? Breezy with some sun. HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing. HIGH: 60 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower? Then decreasing clouds. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Some Sun. HIGH: 45

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin sets new record for “shots in the arm”; coronavirus cases, hospitalizations still trending up
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
GREEN BAY POLICE
Man with gunshot wound shows up at hospital as police investigate report of shooting
Some restaurants in the Green Bay area have expressed frustration with third-party delivery...
Green Bay area restaurants express frustration with online delivery services
Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weekend
The Granite Peak ski area in Wausau has opened for the 2020 season.
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
First Alert Weather
WINTRY MIX CHANCE SOUTH
First Alert Weather weekend outlook
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance of wintry mix