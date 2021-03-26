DECREASING CLOUDS TODAY, RAIN IN THE FORECAST TOMORROW

Despite a blustery start this morning, the wind will quickly weaken later this morning and clouds will give way to some sun. High temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and possibly some lower 50s.

Yet another weathermaker arrives for the weekend. Rain overspreads the area Saturday and continues into portions of Saturday Night. Areas NORTH could get some slushy snow accumulation by Sunday morning. Otherwise, Sunday should be mostly dry and breezy. Expect 40s for day time temperatures both days.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N-W 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TODAY : Daybreak ice possible Lakeside, then partly sunny with less wind. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Calm conditions. LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Rain arriving. At night, mixing or some snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Lingering daybreak mix? Breezy with some sun. HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing. HIGH: 60 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower? Then decreasing clouds. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Some Sun. HIGH: 45

