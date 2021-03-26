Blood donations are needed as the pandemic created supply challenges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This past year created some challenges to the nation’s blood supply. When the pandemic first hit, businesses were going remote, schools were turning virtual, and a number of blood drives were canceled.

But the need for blood donations never stopped.

“The American Red Cross really did not take a pause, we have been actively involved 24/7 throughout the pandemic, if it’s disasters, home fires, collecting blood, collecting convalescent plasma, or even antibodies testing, we have been super busy. But we couldn’t have done any of this without the generosity of our volunteers,” said Laura Mcguire, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross.

When it comes to blood drives, Juliana Jarchow, public relations and community engagement specialist for The Community Blood Center in Appleton, says they still feel the challenges today.

“Every single day, our main focus is to make sure that we have a stable bloody supply for the patients who need it,” Jarchow explained.

Local drives are happening right now in the area, and dozens more are coming up in April.

Donations of all blood types are encouraged, especially type O. Hospitals rely on having type O blood on hand since it can be given to anyone.

Officials with the American Red Cross and the Community Blood Center say people who received the COVID-19 vaccine are still able to donate.

Mcguire said, “If you’ve been vaccinated, you are able to give blood.”

”Those who have received the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine are eligible to donate,” Jarchow added.

The American Red Cross and the Community Blood Center are continuing to encourage community members to donate blood if they can.

“The need for blood never goes away. Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, and really all blood types are needed,” Jarchow said.

To donate with the Community Blood Center click here.

Upcoming blood donations with the American Red Cross are listed below.

Brown County

De Pere

3/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Francis Xavier, 220 S Michigan St

4/2/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Journey Community Church, Journey Community Church, 1800 Grant St.

_______________

Green Bay

3/27/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

3/28/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

3/29/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

3/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., SS Edward & Isidore Parish, 3667 Flintville Rd

3/30/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

3/31/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 200 S Ashland Ave

3/31/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/2/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.

4/2/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/3/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/4/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA East Side, 1740 S Huron Road

4/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/7/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/9/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.

4/9/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/10/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/11/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/13/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Delta Air Lines GRB, 2077 Airport Dr.

4/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Badger State Brewing Co, Badger State Brewing Company, 990 Tony Canadeo Run

4/16/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.

4/16/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/17/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/18/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Prince of Peace Church, 3425 Willow Rd

4/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tundra Lodge, Tundra Lodge Resort & Conference Center, 865 Lombardi Ave

4/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/21/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Idlewild Park Pavilion, 1500 Cotton Rd.

4/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Univ of WI Green Bay Student Union, 2430 Campus Court

4/22/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Green Bay Community Church, 600 Cardinal Lane

4/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3195 S. Ridge Rd.

4/23/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

4/23/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ferguson Family YMCA Downtown, 235 N Jefferson St

4/24/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Green Bay Blood Donation Center, 2131 Deckner Ave

_______________

Calumet County

New Holstein

4/19/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Holstein Community Center, 1725 Silvermoon Ln

_______________

Kewaunee County

Algoma

4/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Algoma Community Wellness Center, 1715 Division Street

Luxemburg

3/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St John Lutheran Church, 700 Heritage Rd

4/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Pilsen Church, E860 Hwy 29

4/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pilsen Church, E860 Hwy 29

_______________

Manitowoc County

Manitowoc

4/5/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11303 Wehausen Rd

4/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, 7001 Gass Lake Rd

_______________

Oconto County

Oconto

4/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oconto County Employees, 301 Washington St

4/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bond Community Center, 1201 Park Ave

Oconto Falls

4/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 165 N Farm Rd

Suring

4/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Breed Community Center, Breed Community Center, 11155 WI-32

Townsend

4/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Townsend Town Hall, Hwy 32

_______________

Shawano County

Bonduel

4/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 240 E Green Bay St

Bowler

4/22/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Bowler High School, 500 S Almon

Shawano

4/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Latter-day Saints Shawano, 910 E Zingler Ave

_______________

Winnebago County

Menasha

4/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 746 Third St

Neenah

3/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Best Western Hotel & Conference Center, 1000 Cameron Way

4/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 6131 Green Valley Rd

Oshkosh

4/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Algoma United Methodist Church, 1174 Algoma Blvd

4/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oshkosh Community YMCA, 3303 W 20th Avenue

