Appleton moves COVID-19 testing site as demand falls

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, the demand for testing has dropped. Health officials say the trend is statewide and will likely continue in that direction in the months to come.

Starting March 31, Appleton’s COVID-19 testing site will shift from the Reid Municipal Golf Course to what was once a Family Video store on East Calumet Street.

The city’s public health officer Kurt Eggebrecht says the smaller location is no coincidence.

“We are seeing a change from early in this pandemic ‘til now, and what I’d like to think is that the vaccination program is having an impact already,” said Eggebrecht.

In Outagamie, Winnebago, and Calumet counties, so far about 24 percent of the population received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Eggebrecht said, “When you think that we’ve already done our health care workers, our front line fire and police, we’ve done 75 percent of our 65 and older, so I’m hoping that’s going to reflect on a lower demand for testing -- and time will tell, but we have noticed a decrease not just here but across the state.”

Testing will continue to be conducted with the help of the National Guard, although there’s no timetable for how long locations like the one on East Calumet Street will remain open.

“Without testing we can’t do the contract tracing to prevent the spread of disease, so we’re hopeful the Guard will continue to do this. There’s still a demand. It’s a busy place to do the testing, and it’s such an important function of our predictability of our transmission rates in the community,” said Eggebrecht.

The new testing site will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

Appointments are preferred through the city’s web site, but walk-ins will also be accepted.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.