3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Putting an end to “forever” chemicals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You might be familiar with the term “PFAS” because these man-made chemicals have been in the headlines recently for contaminating drinking water. PFAS found in wells for drinking water and the Peshtigo River were coming from the manufacturing of firefighting foam at Tyco Products. The study led to new water quality regulations in Wisconsin.

PFAS have been used in manufacturing and consumer products for more than half a century. Their resistance to elements like heat, water and oil makes them ideal for nonstick cookware; food wrappers and microwave popcorn bags; stain-resistant fabrics for carpets, furniture and clothing; even cosmetics.

PFAS is a class of “forever” chemicals because they can exist in our environment for thousands of years (or more!) unless we do something. Brad Spakowitz talks about what’s being done in 3 Brilliant Minutes.

