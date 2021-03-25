Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment unchanged, far below national average

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports that the state’s unemployment rate remained at 3.8% in February, far below the national rate of 6.2%.

A year ago, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the state unemployment rate was 3.3%.

Wisconsin lost 1,000 private-sector jobs in February and is down 129,600 for the year.

The department released the latest data on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 cases, deaths rise across Wisconsin
Some restaurants in the Green Bay area have expressed frustration with third-party delivery...
Green Bay area restaurants express frustration with online delivery services
Jared Lloyd, a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter, was last heard from when he issued a mayday...
Volunteer firefighter killed in care home blaze was dad to 2
The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty when she was rescued...
Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain
Larry Bonde, Betty and Lucy Bellerud.
“When the trust is broken, who do you go to?” Family files complaint against local assisted living facility

Latest News

Farmers' Market on Broadway. (WBAY Photo)
Farmers Market on Broadway returns to Broadway this spring
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich receives COVID-19 vaccine
Green Bay, Brown County leaders get COVID-19 vaccine
Keith Kutska (Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
Parole board takes up case of Keith Kutska, last of 6 imprisoned for murder of Tom Monfils
Veterans Resource Center at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
UW-Oshkosh mental health campaign hopes to help vets