WINTRY MIX CHANCE SOUTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
As a storm passes by to our southeast tonight, we may be grazed with some light rain, snow or mix...Or possibly some freezing drizzle. Areas SOUTH of GREEN BAY have the best chance, but even there it is only a chance. If this event unfolds, obviously there could be some slick roads (or at least spots) later tonight into the early start of Friday. The other thing this passing storm brings is plenty of wind overnight - Gusts could be in excess of 30 mph.

Despite a blustery start to Friday, the wind will quickly weaken and clouds will give way to some sun. High temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and possibly some lower 50s.

Yet another weathermaker arrives for the weekend. Rain overspreads the area Saturday and continues into portions of Saturday Night. Areas NORTH could get some slushy snow accumulation by Sunday morning. Otherwise, Sunday should be mostly dry and breezy. Expect 40s for day time temperatures both days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW-W 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Turning windy. A CHANCE of rain or a mix (some ice?) - MAINLY SOUTH. LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Daybreak ice possible Lakeside, then partly sunny with less wind. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Rain arriving. At night, mixing or some snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Lingering daybreak mix? Breezy with some sun. HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing. HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower? Then decreasing clouds. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Some Sun. HIGH: 41

