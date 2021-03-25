Prevea opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic at UWGB’s Manitowoc campus

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A community COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open at the UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc campus.

Prevea Health says the clinic, located at 705 Viebahn St., will open March 29. Shots will be given inside Hillside Hall.

The clinic will be open to all people eligible to get the vaccine in Wisconsin. Not sure if you’re eligible? CLICK HERE for the full list.

Appointments are required. Prevea says people can sign up at https://www.prevea.com/For-Patients/COVID-19-Vaccine-Resources. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to get the vaccine at the clinic. Scheduling is now open.

Questions? Call 1 (833) 344–4373.

Looking for a vaccine clinic near you? CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team guide to making an appointment.

