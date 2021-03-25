Advertisement

Possible child enticement in Two Rivers

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Two Rivers police department is investigating a report of an attempted child enticement that happened after school Wednesday afternoon.

On March 24, a little after 3:30, a car pulled up to the curb as two 12-year-old boys were walking between the 3600 and 4000 blocks of Bellevue Place. The man driving the car made a comment asking the boys to get in. Instead, the boys ran.

The driver is described as a middle-age man with darker skin, brown hair, and possibly facial hair. He drove a small, silver or gray 4-door with tinted windows.

Police didn’t locate the vehicle or anyone matching the description. Officers are asking anyone who has information about the incident, recognizes the description, or notices any suspicious activity to contact their police department.

