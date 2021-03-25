Police recommend attempted homicide charges in Appleton stabbing

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are recommending charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide in a stabbing.

Police have identified the suspect as Cornelius C. Pearson, 30.

Pearson was arrested last Friday after a stabbing in the 2600 block of N. Richmond.

Two victims were taken to a hospital with “significant injuries,” Appleton Police say.

Police found a blood trail leaving the area of the crime scene. They believe the suspect left on foot and traveled southwest through public and private property. They arrested Pearson later that morning.

Investigators believe Pearson was attempting to enter homes and vehicles in the area.

The department is recommending two counts of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Burglary. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office has yet to file official charges in the case.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims in this case that continue to recover from this incident,” reads a statement from police.

Police say Pearson was out on felony bond from a case in Brown County. He has an open case of Possession of Methamphetamine and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer there. Court records show he was released on a $5,000 signature bond with the condition of absolute sobriety.

