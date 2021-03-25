Advertisement

Police recommend attempted homicide charges in Appleton stabbing

A suspect in a possible double stabbing in Appleton. March 18, 2021.
A suspect in a possible double stabbing in Appleton. March 18, 2021.(Appleton Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are recommending charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide in a stabbing.

Police have identified the suspect as Cornelius C. Pearson, 30.

Pearson was arrested last Friday after a stabbing in the 2600 block of N. Richmond.

Two victims were taken to a hospital with “significant injuries,” Appleton Police say.

Police found a blood trail leaving the area of the crime scene. They believe the suspect left on foot and traveled southwest through public and private property. They arrested Pearson later that morning.

Investigators believe Pearson was attempting to enter homes and vehicles in the area.

The department is recommending two counts of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Burglary. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office has yet to file official charges in the case.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims in this case that continue to recover from this incident,” reads a statement from police.

Police say Pearson was out on felony bond from a case in Brown County. He has an open case of Possession of Methamphetamine and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer there. Court records show he was released on a $5,000 signature bond with the condition of absolute sobriety.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 cases, deaths rise across Wisconsin
Jared Lloyd, a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter, was last heard from when he issued a mayday...
Volunteer firefighter killed in care home blaze was dad to 2
Larry Bonde, Betty and Lucy Bellerud.
“When the trust is broken, who do you go to?” Family files complaint against local assisted living facility
Some restaurants in the Green Bay area have expressed frustration with third-party delivery...
Green Bay area restaurants express frustration with online delivery services
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Grocery store worker narrowly escaped gunman’s notice

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool day
WBAY photo
Live music returns to Menominee Nation Arena
File image
Wisconsin prisoner population dropped in 2020 amid pandemic