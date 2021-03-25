Advertisement

Parole board takes up case of Keith Kutska, last of 6 imprisoned for murder of Tom Monfils

Keith Kutska (Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The state Parole Commission will soon review the case of the last of six men who remains in prison for the 1992 murder of a Green Bay paper mill worker.

A parole hearing was held Wednesday for 70-year-old Keith Kutska, one of the six convicted in the death of Tom Monfils, whose body was found at the bottom of a vat filled with pulp at the former James River mill.

Kutska, Dale Basten, Michael Johnson, Michael Piaskowski, Rey Moore and Michael Hirn were convicted after a joint trial and all were sentenced to life in prison, with a variety of parole dates. All six men maintained their innocence. 

