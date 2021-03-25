Advertisement

MOSTLY CLOUDY TODAY WITH A CHANCE FOR A WINTRY MIX TONIGHT...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today should be dry during the day with clouds and a few sunny breaks. It will be a cooler today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

As a storm passes by to our southeast tonight, we may be grazed with some light rain, snow or mix...Or possibly some freezing drizzle. Odds favor southern areas, but even the north could see some of that freezing drizzle. If this event unfolds, obviously there could be some slick roads (or at least spots) later Thursday night into the start of Friday.

The next system arrives for the weekend. Some showers will fall Saturday. It is possible some mix occurs here as well - First in the early hours of Saturday... And then again at night. Sunday should be mostly dry. This will be a cooler weekend than last, with temperatures in the 40s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW BECOMING NE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cooler. Clouds may break for occasional sun. High: 47

TONIGHT: At night, rain or a mix at night (some ice?) - MAINLY SOUTH. LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Daybreak ice possible, then partly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Chance of an early mix, then rain. At night, more mixing possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Lingering daybreak mix? Clearing skies later. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing. HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 50

