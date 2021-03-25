Live music returns to Menominee Nation Arena

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, Menominee Nation Arena is hosting an indoor concert.

The Eli Young Band will perform Friday, March 26. The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the arena located at 1212 S. Main St. in Oshkosh.

The arena has COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Capacity is reduced from 4,000 people to 1,400 people. Groups will be placed in pod seating to allow for social distancing.

Masks are required unless eating or drinking.

The protocols are a small price to pay for those who want to return to pre-pandemic life.

“I think people are really chomping at the bit to get back to some sort of normalcy. We’ve had a really positive response from the community and attendees from all over at our events that they’re just so ecstatic to be out and doing normal activities as normal as they can be. We’ve had comments that it’s been great for their mental health just to be able to do something,” says Carolynn Fields, Special Events Manager, Menominee Nation Arena.

The arena has hosted WIAA State Basketball and craft and farmers markets. This is the first time in more than one year they’ll host an indoor concert.

